Landmark Christian School has hired a local former high school standout as its new varsity cross country and track and field teams.
Brittany Truitt, a Douglas County native who starred at Alexander High School, was named Landmark’s new coach after spending the past six years at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega, where she starred on the cross country and track teams before serving as a graduate assistant coach while earning her master’s degree in kinesiology.
“We are so blessed to have Brittany join our staff,” Landmark Christian interim Athletic Director Mollie Mayfield said in a news release. “She brings incredible compassion for the sport and for the kids that will undoubtedly benefit our program. Her experience at the collegiate level will be instrumental in helping our students understand the level of commitment needed to compete at the next level should they so choose. Please join me in welcoming Brittany to our family.”
While at North Georgia, an NCAA Division II school, Truitt was one of only 12 runners in Peach Belt Conference history to be named to the cross country All-Conference team all four years. She also was selected to the All-Region and All-Academic squads all four years.
In two seasons on the track team, Truitt won the Peach Belt’s 800- and 5,000-meter championships and was All-Conference in the 1,500 twice. She was named All-Region in multiple events and All-Academic twice.
As a graduate assistant coach, Truitt helped lead North Georgia’s cross country program to a Peach Belt runner-up finish while coaching four runners who earned All-Conference and All-Region honors. In addition to her team’s success in the cross country program, Truitt worked with a student-athlete in the track and field program who was a Peach Belt individual champion and hit an NCAA provisional mark at the national championships.
While at Alexander, she was a four-time cross country and track female runner of the year. Truitt signed with the University of Alabama before transferring to North Georgia.
She said she’s excited to start her new role at Landmark Christian.
“I am very excited to be part of what is a proud tradition of excellence in cross country and track at Landmark Christian School,” said Truitt, who will also serve as a high school health and biology teacher.
