Landmark Christian School has selected Tommy Lewis as its new head football coach.
The school announced the move Feb. 3. According to a news release, Lewis has a record of 168-81 over 21 seasons as the head coach at schools in three states. Over that period his teams have won five state titles, finished second three times and advanced to the state semifinals 14 times.
Lewis comes to Landmark from Westminster Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he spent four seasons and led the Lions to two straight state playoff appearances and the school’s first playoff victory in 29 seasons.
Lewis replaces Mike Sherrard, who spent two seasons with the War Eagles. In 2020, despite going only 1-9 in the regular season, Landmark advanced to the state Class A Private playoffs. But the school had to forfeit its first-round game against Savannah’s Calvary Day after one player tested positive for COVID-19.
Sherrard left the school to return to California to be closer to his family, Landmark spokeswoman Paula Dobbs said.
Lewis has also coached at Victory Christian in Florida, Hilton Head Christian in South Carolina and Greenbrier Christian in Virginia. In 2013, while at Victory Christian, he was selected the Florida High School Athletic Association’s 2A State Coach of the Year, and according to a news report, he won two other coach of the year awards while at Hilton Head Christian.
According to the release, Lewis is known for building programs and developing young men through a philosophy of teaching life through football, and 44 of his players played in college.
Mollie Mayfield, Landmark’s CFO, COO and interim athletic director, said more than 8o candidates applied for the job.
“A dedicated search committee of parents, players, faculty and administrators were unified in their recommendation of Tommy Lewis to be our next head football coach,” she said in the release. “We are excited about his arrival and look forward to where he leads our football program. We want to thank the Search Committee for their time invested in this important decision.”
In the release, Landmark Head of School Jason McMaster added, “I am thrilled that Coach Lewis and his family will join us at Landmark Christian. He is a builder of young men, of their athletic talent, and a winsome example of Jesus Christ. He built successful programs at each of his previous schools.”
Lewis played football at the College of William and Mary, where he received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in marketing. He volunteers with Habitat for Humanity, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Camps (as an FCA huddle leader) and through global mission trips.
Lewis and his wife of 26 years, Meggan, have five children: Caleb, 24, Mary Hannah, 21, and triplets Sarah Larkin, Micah and Tobias, all 17.
“We are so thankful for this opportunity and thoroughly excited to become part of the Landmark Christian School and surrounding community,” he said in the release. “Loving the Lord, loving each other and hard work go a long way. We can’t wait to get started! Go War Eagles!”
