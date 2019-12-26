In 2019 the storylines were overflowing in Buckhead, Sandy Springs and the surrounding areas, but 10 stood out, in no particular order:
Repeat offenders/justice system
The July 2018 murder of Christian Broder in historic Brookhaven served as one of the main catalysts for calls for change to the Fulton County justice system when it comes to repeat offenders, since the main suspect in that case, Jayden Myrick, 17, was released to the supervision of a program that didn’t exist, allowing him to roam free.
Residents continued to lobby for more changes in 2019. The Facebook group Concerned Citizens United, which has about 5,000 members, started an adopt-a-judge program in which volunteers monitor the Magistrate and Superior Court judges since some in the past had given low or no bond to repeat offenders, allowing them to commit more crimes.
The group’s leaders also recommended some minor changes to the justice system, mainly by having the Magistrate Court judges handle the non-complex, or non-violent, cases and the Superior Court judges take on the complex, or violent, cases, as they were designed to.
In February Bottoms and other Atlanta department heads spoke at a town hall meeting at the Atlanta History Center in Buckhead, something the mayor had promised since being elected in December 2017. Though the meeting touched on a variety of topics, it was mainly about crime.
In March the arrest of suspect Eddie Brantley, who was accused of stealing a car in Midtown, served as a microcosm of the repeat offender issue. According to police, he had 34 prior arrests/arrest warrants issued against him totaling about 75 charges on his record.
That same month, Fulton District Attorney Paul Howard, an in interview with the Neighbor, said there are three things the county could do to help solve the repeat offender problem, including having the court system set up a criminal division of judges and a court that only handles criminal cases.
At an October county board of commissioners meeting, officials announced a plan to monitor Fulton’s Superior Court judges as a way to address fixing the county’s justice system.
e-scooters
Electric scooters, also known as e-scooters and dockless mobile devices, were in the headlines all year long, especially when it came to the city of Atlanta. In January the Atlanta City Council voted to regulate them, both in terms of the users and scooter-operating companies, about six months after e-scooters first entered the market.
The next month the council requested scooter-related injury data following reports of individuals getting hurt while riding them. But starting in the spring, things got even more serious. Once in May and twice in July, a total of three individuals died while getting in car crashes while riding e-scooters in Atlanta.
In July, following the city’s second e-scooter-related death, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an executive order outlawing the issuance of additional permits for the scooters. The following month, she issued a separate executive order to ban scooter use between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m., since the three deaths occurred after dark.
At the council’s transportation committee meeting Oct. 30, Atlanta’s public works commissioner, James Jackson, said the city had not collected $200,000 in e-scooter impound fees between July 1 and Sept. 30. That number has since grown to an estimated $500,000, according to sources.
In the coming months the council is expected to amend the city’s e-scooter ordinance to address the problems that have occurred this year.
Express lanes
In 2018 the Georgia Department of Transportation announced it would be building express and bus rapid-transit lanes along Georgia 400 from the North Springs MARTA station to just inside the Forsyth County line as a way to reduce traffic.
Since then residents both in the path of the project and out of it have voiced their opinion on the plan, with many opposing it. In 2019 they got more opportunities to do that as GDOT hosted open house meetings where they provided more details on the project, which calls for taking part or all of 40 or more homes/properties for right-of-way acquisition.
The Fulton school district also opposed the plan because it would bring express lanes close to two schools in Sandy Springs.
Sandy Springs City Councilman John Paulson found a way to save four homes from the plan (and to save $30 million) by having GDOT move the express lanes from outside the Northridge Road bridge to inside, and the state granted that wish in September. The following month, Sandy Springs officially sided with GDOT on the plan to build a 400 interchange at Mount Vernon Highway instead of Crestline Parkway, which would save eight homes from being destroyed.
Also in 2019, GDOT announced plans to build express lanes on the top end of Interstate 285 from Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County to Henderson Road in DeKalb County. That project could gobble up part or all of about 300 homes/properties for right-of-way acquisition. GDOT hosted open house meetings on that project, too, with many residents opposing it, some even recommending alternatives such as adding a MARTA rail line.
Special elections
Though there were no regular Atlanta, Sandy Springs or Fulton County elections in 2019, there were three special ones, starting with the District 3 Atlanta City Council one, which had plenty of drama.
Following the November 2018 death of Ivory Lee Young, 10 candidates qualified in January for the right to replace him. One hopeful, Patricia “Granny P” Crayton, was disqualified due to a lack of valid petition signatures.
Another, Matthew Cardinale, was disqualified due to residency issues over an apartment he rented for a month through the website Airbnb. But he appealed the ruling and was reinstated after winning his appeal in February.
In the March election, Byron Amos and Antonio Brown were the top vote-getters and advanced to an April runoff. Third-place finisher Greg Clay, who was two votes shy of tying Brown, challenged the results in court but lost. In the runoff, Brown beat Amos.
Two other special elections took place in September, with the first to fill the District 2 Atlanta Board of Education seat Amos vacated to run for city council. The second was needed to replace District 6 Fulton Commissioner Emma Darnell, who died in May. With both special elections having nine candidates, each one went to an October runoff. Joe Carn defeated Gordon Joyner in the county commission campaign, and Aretta Baldon beat Davida Huntley in the school board race.
False alarm ordinance
Since 2017 the city of Sandy Springs has amended its false alarm ordinance several times to address the 10,000 false alarm calls the city has received annually (more than 99% of all alarm-related calls). The city has even been sued by alarm companies over its changes to the law.
But in 2019 Sandy Springs made arguably its biggest amendment when a change approved a year earlier went into effect in June. The city gave everyone impacted by an alarm system 12 months to prepare for it. The amended ordinance requires alarm companies to provide true, confirmed verification through audio, video or in-person confirmation on intrusion (burglar) alarm activations before calling 911.
Sandy Springs is the only city in Georgia with this type of an ordinance. At a November city council meeting, Sandy Springs Police Capt. Dan Nable said alarm calls had decreased 32% since the verification ordinance was enacted.
Superintendent changes
This year was a big one in terms of local school districts’ leadership changes.
In May Mike Looney was officially named Fulton County Schools’ new superintendent, replacing Cindy Loe, who has been serving as the district’s interim superintendent since January. She replaced Jeff Rose, who Oct. 25 announced his resignation, effective Dec. 31, for personal reasons.
Looney had previously served as superintendent of Williamson County Schools in Franklin, Tennessee, a Nashville suburb.
In September the Atlanta school board announced it opted not to renew Superintendent Meria Carstarphen’s contract, a decision that upset many students, parents and staff members. Carstarphen has received several awards for her efforts in turning around the district since her arrival in 2014, including raising graduation rates by 20.8% to an all-time high of 79.9% in 2018. She will depart the district June 30 when her current contract ends, and a search is already underway to replace her.
Holy Spirit/Pace plans
Two local schools’ controversial plans to expand and/or improve their campuses made headlines in 2018 and remained in the news in 2019.
In February, Pace Academy in Buckhead got approval from the Atlanta Neighborhood Planning Unit A board to redevelop the front building of its lower school. That was the only piece of a four-part plan the school had to revitalize its campus that the nearby residents did not object to. The other three impacted the neighbors to the point that they would violate the 20-year agreement the school and residents had made in 2007.
After announcing in 2018 plans to expand its campus (and Holy Spirit Catholic Church) onto 14 acres of land the Catholic Archdiocese owns next door in Sandy Springs, Holy Spirit Preparatory School in Buckhead held a meeting in April to hear residents’ concerns about the project. Like Pace, Holy Spirit’s plan is supposed to comply with an agreement the nearby residents made with the school. That pact dates back to 2003, but the school claims it’s no longer valid. Following the meeting, leaders of the residents’ opposition group said both sides are still far apart on negotiations. A second meeting scheduled in June was postponed so the city could conduct a more in-depth tree study, and has not been rescheduled yet.
Fulton taxes
Fulton County property tax issues, including its 2017 tax digest, remained in the news the following year and even in 2019. Because the 2017 digest called for increasing property tax assessments to most property owners, some as much as 50%, it was rejected by Georgia Revenue Commissioner Lynne Riley.
In February Riley appealed a judge’s December 2018 decision to allow the digest to move forward, and in July the county and the state signed an agreement to settle that case.
The next month Fulton sent out the 2019 property tax bills, doing so with a judge’s approval so it would avoid a repeat of 2017. Earlier in August, DeKalb County Senior Magistrate Court Judge Alan Harvey Aug. 9 issued a temporary collection order to allow Fulton to send its tax bills before the Georgia Department of Revenue approves its tax digest.
Party houses
Party houses, also known as homes illegally used as commercial event spaces, remained in the news in 2019.
At a June Sandy Springs City Council meeting, residents complained about a party house at 4889 Northland Drive that had hosted several events.
The following month, after hearing reports of several events taking place at a party house at 4499 Garmon Road in Buckhead, District 8 Atlanta City Councilman J.P. Matzigkeit introduced legislation in partnership with Bottoms and her office to amend the city’s 1982 zoning ordinance to better regulate party houses.
Also in July, Sandy Springs council members and Mayor Rusty Paul discussed possibly changing its code to follow Atlanta’s plan on addressing the issue. And the Garmon house was in the news again in October and December, when two of the three defendants who had charges filed against them, including the house’s operator, made plea agreements.
Sterigenics
In July, when WebMD and Georgia Health News reported on the carcinogen ethylene oxide being emitted from a Sterigenics plant in Smyrna, as well as a similar BD Bard plant in Covington, it sent shockwaves across metro Atlanta.
Though the Sterigenics plant, which used chemicals to sterilize medical devices, is in Cobb County, officials with the state, city of Atlanta and Fulton County expressed concerns over it since it’s close to the Atlanta/Fulton border.
In August District 6 State Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Sandy Springs, said there are six census tracts (two in Cobb and Fulton) that have the highest concentrations of ethylene oxide in the state (except on tract in Covington where the BD Bard plant is).
Later that month the Atlanta City Council approved legislation to enter into a cost-sharing allocation agreement with Cobb and the city of Smyrna for as much as $54,500 to conduct air testing. Also in August, at a Fulton Board of Commissioners meeting, Dr. Pamela Roshell, the county’s deputy chief operating officer for health and human services, and other Fulton officials said the county would be monitoring the Sterigenics situation closely.
The following month, at another commission meeting, Roshell said the county would more closely monitor the use of ethylene oxide at sites within its borders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.