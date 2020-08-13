A year after going 1-9 and being the only local high school football team not to make the GHSA state playoffs, North Springs is poised to make some noise in 2020.
“Overall, the team is junior loaded. We expect to make run this year and next,” Spartans head coach Scotty Parker said.
North Springs returns three starters on offense: senior running back Mynek Royalston and junior tackles Christopher Baldo and Junior Diallo.
“We have had a few transfers move in that will be huge impact players and, along with Freddie White and Lee Levingston, we look to get back to our Fast ‘n Furious style of play,” Parker said.
The Spartans’ defense welcomes back five starters, led by linemen R.J. Smith, a senior who Parker calls one of the team’s strongest players, and Kenny Bukasa, a junior, plus senior defensive back Jordan Dugger.
“The linebacking core will be led by returner Hampton Chappell along with three talented transfers – Zahir Jackson, Varciar Taylor and Peyton Parker, all over 6-1 and 205 pounds,” Parker said.
The special teams unit will be led by senior kicker/punter Andrew Wright.
“He has an explosive leg and is ranked nationally,” the coach said. “If we get to the 30-yard line, we are going to be good for points.”
North Springs will kick off the season Sept. 4 at Chamblee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.