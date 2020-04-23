Meet the candidates

Name, age: Walter Calloway, 48

Occupation: operations/safety and security coordinator with Atlanta Public Schools

Education: bachelor’s and master’s degrees in criminal justice administration from Columbia Southern University, 2011 and 2015, respectively; master of philosophy from Walden University, 2020; doctor of philosophy criminal justice expected in December

Family: wife April; children Brian, 30; Kailyn, 22; and Wesley, 14

Top three issues: public safety, jail overcrowding and employee morale

Campaign website: www.votecalloway4sheriff.com

Name, age: Myron Freeman, 69

Occupation: retired from the Georgia State Patrol

Education: bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and master’s degree in public administration both from Brenau University, 1984 and 1986, respectively

Family: wife Pamela, daughter Myla, 10

Top three issues: reducing crime, uniting cities by working together to increase the presence of law enforcement and protecting children from sex trafficking

Campaign website: www.votesherifffreeman.com

Name, age: Theodore “Ted” Jackson, 73

Occupation: Fulton County sheriff

Education: bachelor’s degree in physics from Morgan State University, 1968; certificate in public administration, University of Southern California; graduate of the Federal Executive Institute in Charlottesville, Virginia and the Harvard University John F. Kennedy School of Government

Family: wife Renee; two adult daughters, Erica and Janel

Top three issues: address mental health issues with the jail inmates, partner with federal, state and local law enforcement associates to reduce crime and build on the gap between law enforcement and the community

Campaign website: www.reelectsherifftjackson.com

Name, age: Patrick “Pat” Labat, 52

Occupation: retired from Atlanta Department of Corrections

Education: bachelor’s degree in business administration/marketing from Clark Atlanta University, 1993; master’s degree in public administration from Columbus State University, 2009

Family: wife Jacki; blended family with four adult children: Maya, Briana, Patrick II and Anthony Jr.

Top three issues: crime prevention & public safety, improved jail conditions and repeat offenders & re-entry.

Campaign website: www.labatforsheriff.com

Name, age: Charles Rambo, 51

Occupation: chief development officer for Rambo Solutions LLC and emergency management coordinator for Olivet Church in Fayetteville

Education: diploma in mortuary science from Gupton-Jones Mortuary College, 1988; Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council certifications (not limited to): basic, intermediate, advanced peace officer and senior deputy sheriff, 1989-2017; completed training by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as an intelligence analyst and executive protection

Family: wife Kelly; daughter Marissa Anne, 2

Top three issues: reestablishing a culture of accountability, reforming barbaric county jail conditions and retraining sheriff deputies for attendance upon all sessions of the Superior Court

Campaign website: www.ramboforsheriff2020.com