Halfway into the city of Brookhaven’s three-day qualifying period for this year’s mayoral and city council elections, two of the three incumbents up for reelection have already filed their paperwork to run again.
The qualifying period for the city’s Nov. 5 nonpartisan election started Aug. 21 and ends Aug. 23 at 4:30 p.m. The mayoral and council District 1 and 3 seats are up for reelection this year, with the District 2 and 4 posts up for a vote in 2021.
As of Aug. 22 at 12:30 p.m., according to an email from Brookhaven spokesman Burke Brennan, incumbents John Ernst Jr. and Linley Jones have qualified for the mayoral and District 1 seats thus far. Both filed their paperwork Aug. 21, and neither has opposition yet.
Also on that date, Madeleine Norine Simmons qualified for the District 3 seat, which is held by Bates Mattison, who is expected to run for reelection. Dimitrius Owens also qualified for the District 3 post Aug. 22.
The qualifying fees are $360 for council Districts 1 and 3 and $480 for mayor. The fees are 3% of the total gross salary of the preceding year (Georgia Election Code 21-2-131 (a) (1) (A).
Check back with the Neighbor for updates on qualifying through the afternoon of Aug. 23.
