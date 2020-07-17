Meet the candidates

Name, age: Paul L. Howard Jr., NA

Occupation: Fulton County district attorney

Education: bachelor’s degree from Morehouse College; juris doctor degree from Emory University School of Law

Family: wife Petrina, three children: Jamila, Paul III and Simone

Top three issues: continue efforts to make Fulton County safer by reducing violent crime rate through continued suppression of gang crime; reducing juvenile and youth repeat offenders by modernizing juvenile and adult court systems and continuing of cutting-edge programs such as one now operated by my office, Project Level Up; continue to bring fairness and balance to system by providing crime and mentoring programs for young citizens, providing second chances to offenders who earn such rights … and continue to push to reduce jail population to 1,000 with no one in jail past 300 days.

Campaign website: www.re-electpaulhoward.com

Name, age: Fani Willis, NA

Occupation: lawyer and former chief municipal judge for the city of South Fulton

Education: bachelor’s degree in political science from Howard University, 1992; juris doctor degree from Emory University School of Law, 1996

Family: divorced mother of two adult girls

Top three issues: use some alternative sentencing to include creating a pre-indictment diversion program where we can redirect some of our first-time offenders, and make full use of our accountability courts; put an emphasis on proper and complete investigations so we make sure those that are charged are charged properly and cases can be prosecuted to conviction; and repair relationships with our criminal justice partners and bring back so many qualified attorneys and investigators that have fled that office to other jurisdictions

Campaign website: www.faniwillis.com