Two lawyers – Christian Wise Smith and Fani Willis – are running against their old boss, incumbent Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr., in the June 9 Democratic primary election. The winner will be unopposed in the November general election.
Howard, who lives in southwest Atlanta, was first elected to the seat in 1996. He spent the previous four years as the county’s elected solicitor general. Howard said he’s running for re-election to “continue the important work my office has done for Fulton County over the past 23 years.”
“We have made Fulton County a safer place to live,” he said. “When I started as DA, Atlanta was known as the murder capital of the South, averaging more than 240 homicides per year. Since 1997 we have reduced the violent crime rate by 70% and the overall crime rate by 63%. I would like to see it go lower.
“The complaint room innovated by my office reduced the jail population by half to 2,400. This saves taxpayers $40 million annually. I will continue our success in holding those who harm others through successful trial prosecutions and continued crime preventions programs like the community prosecutors program.”
Howard, who is involved with several organizations, including serving as president of the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, said he stands out as a candidate because of his “record of achievement.”
“Not only have I held dangerous felonies accountable when appropriate, but I have created numerous crime prevention and community based programs designed to encourage our children to make good decisions,” he said. “Moreover, I have provided second chances through our conviction integrity and expungement units to offenders who earned the right for better futures. Most importantly, I have demonstrated the courage to try the tough cases and support the tough issues when justice so demands.
But Howard is being investigated by the state ethics commission for not reporting on his campaign disclosure reports the extra pay he has received from the city of Atlanta since 2015 through the nonprofit People Partnering for Progress. David Emadi, the commission’s executive director, confirmed an investigation has been opened but declined to comment further because the probe is still active.
Howard did not reply to an email seeking comment on the investigation, but he told the AJC, “It is my contention that it does not require any reporting of any payment of a supplement or salary from a municipality.”
Smith, who did not reply to emails with a questionnaire to fill out regarding the election, served as a Fulton assistant district attorney from August 2018 until January, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was an assistant solicitor with the Atlanta Municipal Court from January 2013 to August 2018 and chief of staff for the Atlanta City Council District 5 member from 2011 through 2013.
In a video posted to his campaign website, Smith said he’s running for the post “to transform the justice system into one that values people over conviction rates.”
“We need to reprioritize our resources to better combat serious crimes,” he said. “It’s time for us to level the playing field for everybody that the justice system in Fulton County has turned a blind eye on for so long. We know legislation was put in place back in the late ’80s and early ’90s to specifically target black people and minorities. Marijuana is a harmless drug. There are so many people with convictions on their records that keeps them from getting jobs and housing now, and it’s time for us to correct that.
“For the last seven years I’ve seen thousands of people come through the courtroom, and I feel like we could have done so much more to help peoples’ lives change for the better versus treating people like numbers.”
Willis, who lives in the city of South Fulton, was appointed as the chief municipal judge for that city in 2019 but resigned April 3 to run for district attorney. She lost to Kevin Farmer with 44.7% of the vote in the 2018 Fulton Superior Court judge runoff election to replace the retiring Tom Campbell. Willis served as a public defender and assistant district attorney before stepping down from the latter post in 2018 to run for judge.
“The citizens of Fulton County deserve a leader that is solely focused on making Fulton County the premier county for residents in the Southeast,” she said. “The way the justice system is currently working in Fulton County is failing to keep all its citizens, visitors and communities safe.
“The office deserves a leader that has the experience of both leading prosecutions in major trials and experience of effectively managing large groups of people. The leader must have a temperament that motivates employees and is able to work exceedingly well with the criminal justice partners, without the distraction of personal scandals.”
Willis is involved with WAVE (We All Value Excellence), a nonprofit helping the homeless and at-risk children, and often speaks to other charities doing "scared straight" programs that are focused on the youth.
“I am the only candidate that has the recent experience of trying complex and high-profile cases as a prosecutor, representing criminal defendants as a defense attorney and sitting as a judge presiding over criminal cases,” she said. “Further, I am the only candidate with the temperament that is appropriate to effectively do that job which has manifested in forged respectful relationships with the judiciary, the police departments, citizens and community advocates alike.”
