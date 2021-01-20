As more individuals have become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and have requested it, the demand has overwhelmed Fulton County’s website and employees dealing with the onslaught.
“This has been one of the most stressful periods in public health history, at least in the last 50 years,” Dr. Lynn Paxton, Fulton’s district health director said. “… I see complaints from people who signed up a week ago, and they can’t get an appointment.
“I understand, but there’s more people wanting the vaccine than vaccines available. We can’t meet everyone’s needs right now. This is a process to be fair and so no one is left behind. There are other means to get vaccines. If they can do that, that’s great.”
Paxton and other officials provided updates on the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the vaccine, during the Fulton Board of Commissioners’ Jan. 20 recess meeting, which was held virtually due to the outbreak.
Dec. 30, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Phase 1A of the state and federal government’s vaccine rollout plan had been expanded to include Georgians 65 and older and first responders starting Jan. 11.
That meant about 130,000 Fulton seniors were added to a group that originally included only healthcare and other front-line workers and long-term care facilities’ residents and staff, Paxton said, adding the entire state is getting only about 80,000 vaccine doses each week.
Since then, the county’s website and call center have been inundated with requests to get the first dose of one of the two vaccines available (Pfizer or Moderna) and with complaints about problems they’ve had with the process.
“There is no central program for scheduling vaccine appointments,” said Matt Kallmyer, director of the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency. “Due to urgency and demand, we did have some problems with websites and with overbooking some individuals. We want to iron out some of those situations. We did have an exorbitant amount of individuals sign up for a particular time slot and dealt with that.”
Also, in early January, the Fulton website had a glitch that allowed residents 65 and older to get the vaccine prior to Jan. 11, but it was fixed.
During the meeting’s public comment portion, Sheila Louder of College Park said, “No one at the county’s vaccine info line can be reached. I have a few friends scheduled for (getting) vaccines with their doctors. This is a disaster.”
Paxton and other officials said Fulton is working to better communicate with its residents about the vaccine, especially when it comes to following up with those who have requested appointments to get the first dose or getting scheduled to receive the second one, which comes three weeks later for the Pfizer vaccine and four weeks later for the Moderna one.
At the board’s Dec. 16 meeting, she said both vaccines have 95% efficacy once both doses are given, but only 50% after one dose.
“One improvement is, starting (Jan. 20), second appointments will be scheduled at the time of the first appointment,” Paxton said at the Jan. 20 meeting. … We’ll be catching up with folks who already received their first dose and automatically schedule second appointments for those who are getting their first dose.”
Jessica Corbitt, a Fulton spokeswoman, said the county is focused on improving communication with its residents about the vaccine in a number of ways.
“(There are) two top questions: one is why is it so hard to make an appointment, and the second is how do I make an appointment?” she said, adding Fulton has created a waiting list for residents wanting to get vaccinated, if they meet the criteria. “Every week, a certain number of appointments are released, and when those slots are released, emails are distributed and those individuals will receive a link to sign up for an appointment.”
The county is also hosting webinars and virtual town hall meetings, both in English and in Spanish, to educate the public on the vaccine, especially those hesitant in getting it, and the fact that one cannot get the virus from taking the vaccine, Paxton said.
“The good news is people want the vaccine. There was some hesitancy in the public’s view,” said District 1 Commissioner Liz Hausmann, one of several board members who had concerns about Fulton’s vaccine program.
Kallmyer said so far Fulton has administered more than 16,000 doses of the vaccine, with the Mercedes-Benz Stadium site in downtown Atlanta (over 8,000) and the North Point site in Alpharetta (more than 5,000) leading the way. He added the county has given residents 14,850 Pfizer and 1,800 Moderna first-dose shots and only 500 Pfizer and zero Moderna second-dose injections.
