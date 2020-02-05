The Atlanta BeltLine, a 22-mile ring of abandoned railroad tracks transforming into a multiuse trail that will be bordered by residential, restaurant and retail developments, continues to progress as a major urban redevelopment catalyst.
“On the affordable housing side, this is a topic on the forefront for all of us and we’re making it a high priority,” BeltLine CEO Clyde Higgs said. “We added about $12 million for our affordable housing line so we could advance our housing goal, which is 5,600 (housing) units by the end of 2030, and our goal is about 250 units this year and next year. We actually exceeded those numbers in 2019. We’re not out of the woods yet, but we’re moving in the right direction.”
Higgs provided an annual update on the BeltLine during the Fulton County Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting Feb. 5 at Assembly Hall in downtown Atlanta. According to its website, the BeltLine’s goals include $10 billion in economic development, 30,000 permanent jobs, 22 miles of rail transit, 1,100 acres of environmental cleanup and 1,300 acres of new greenspace.
Critics have said it won’t ever achieve those goals, but Higgs said the BeltLine continues to get closer to those objectives.
“The BeltLine has been recognized as the real estate project of the (past) decade (by the Atlanta Business Chronicle). … We have visitors internationally and nationally to see what we did to make Atlanta such a great city,” he said.
Higgs said the More MARTA/TSPLOST (transportation special-purpose local-option sales tax) residents approved in a 2016 voter referendum will provide $900 million in funds for the transit portion of the BeltLine.
“We hope to have the first (rail line) delivered by 2027,” he said.
Higgs said the planned Southside Trail, which had its groundbreaking Jan. 22 and will connect the under-construction Eastside and existing Westside Trails together, “is historic and game-changing.”
He said the BeltLine is about halfway to reaching two of its goals. “We are tracking over 18,000 jobs that have been created along the BeltLine and $5 billion of private investment along the corridor,” Higgs said.
Following his presentation, District 4 Commissioner Natalie Hall asked him, “What is the AMI (area median income) on affordable housing?”
Higgs said, “We are doing 80% of AMI for about 15 years along the BeltLine corridor. We have a pipeline for our units to be 60% or below. The majority of the units are in our pipeline.”
District 1 Commissioner Liz Hausmann, who lives in Johns Creek, about 20 miles from the BeltLine’s Northside Trail, its northernmost portion which opened in 2010, said she even uses it on occasion.
“As a personal note I love to go to the BeltLine,” she said. “I think it’s appropriate that Commissioner (Lee) Morris mentioned it’s a Fulton County project. It’s certainly elevated the city to be an attractive place to go even for those who don’t live in the city.”
