One day after a plethora of candidates qualified for elected office on the first day of qualifying for this year’s remaining elections, Day 2 was quiet, with only 14 candidates filling out their paperwork and paying their fees, according to the secretary of state’s website.
The March 2 through 6 qualifying period is for the May 19 general primary, nonpartisan general and special elections, the July 21 general primary runoff, nonpartisan general runoff and special runoff elections and this fall’s and winter’s general elections and runoffs
In the U.S. Senate election for the seat occupied by incumbent Kelly Loeffler, R-Atlanta, Democrat Joy Slade qualified on Day 2. On Day 1 Loeffler qualified along with Republican Doug Collins of Gainesville, Democrats Tamara Johnson-Shealey of Tucker and Richard Winfield of Athens and independent Allen Buckley of Atlanta.
In other U.S. Senate race, incumbent David Perdue, R-Sea Island, Democrats James Knox of Evans and Theresa Tomlinson of Columbus and Libertarian Shane Hazel all qualified on Day 1. The Perdue seat election will begin with the July primary, but the Loeffler seat special election will take place in November.
In the U.S. House races, Republican Karen Handel of Roswell qualified on Day 2 in the District 6 race, where incumbent Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, qualified on the first day. In the District 13 race, Democrat Jannquell Peters qualified on Day 2.
On Day 1, District 5’s John Lewis, D-Atlanta, qualified and has no opposition so far. But two other incumbents – District 11’s Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, and District 13’s David Scott, D-Atlanta – qualified along with opponents Dana Barrett, a Democrat and Atlanta resident, and Becky Hites, a Republican and Douglasville resident, respectively.
In the Public Service Commission’s elections, Democrat Robert Bryant of Savannah qualified for the District 1 seat on Day 2.
On Day 1 two incumbents – District 4’s Lauren “Bubba” McDonald, R-Clarkesville, and District 1’s Jason Shaw, R-Lakeland – qualified, along with District 1 candidate Elizabeth Melton, a Libertarian. The District 2, 3 and 5 seats are not up for reelection until 2024.
In the state Senate seats representing parts of Fulton County, Garry Guan qualified for the District 40 race on Day 2 after incumbent Sally Harrell, D-Atlanta, qualified on the first day. Democrats Michelle Au of Johns Creek and Josh Uddin of Norcross qualified for the District 48 seat on Day 2, joining Republican Matt Reeves of Duluth, who qualified the first day.
In District 56, Democrat Sarah Beeson of Roswell qualified on Day 2, joining incumbent John Albers, R-Alpharetta, who qualified the first day.
They joined lots of Senate candidates who qualified on Day 1.
Republican Harrison Lance qualified for the District 6 seat, and incumbent Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, and Republican Michael Caldwell of Woodstock qualified for District 21. Also, incumbent Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, qualified in District 32.
In District 35, incumbent Donzella James, D-Atlanta, qualified along with fellow Democrats Karen Ashley and Kelly Johnson, both of Atlanta. Incumbent Nan Orrock, D-Atlanta, qualified in District 36. In District 38, incumbent Horacena Tate, D-Atlanta, qualified along with fellow Democrats Michael Carson and Tania Robinson. Incumbent Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, qualified in District 39.
In Fulton’s Georgia House of Representatives races, Democrat Anthia Carter qualified on Day 2 for the District 47 seat, joining incumbent Jan Jones, R-Milton, who qualified the first day. In District 54, incumbent Democrat Betsy Holland, D-Atlanta, and Republican Chuck Langevin qualified on Day 2, joining Republican Lyndsey Rudder, who qualified the first day. Incumbent Marie Metz, D-Atlanta, qualified in District 55 on Day 2.
She joined several House candidates who qualified on Day 1.
Incumbent Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, and Taryn Bowman, also of Smyrna, both qualified in District 40. Incumbent Mary Robichaux, D-Roswell, and Republican Betty Price of Roswell qualified in District 48.
In District 49, incumbent Chuck Martin, R-Alpharetta, qualified. Incumbent Angela Kausche, R-Johns Creek, and Jay Lin of Johns Creek qualified in District 50. In District 51, incumbent Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs, and Republican Alex Kaufman of Roswell qualified.
Incumbent Deb Silcox, R-Sandy Springs, and Democrat Shea Roberts of Atlanta qualified in District 52. In District 53, incumbent Shelia Jones, D-Atlanta, qualified. In District 57, Democrat Stacey Evans qualified. Incumbent Kim Schofield, D-Atlanta, qualified in District 60, as did incumbent Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta, in District 61. Incumbent William Boddie Jr., D-East Point, qualified in District 62. In District 65, incumbent Sharon Beasley-Teague, D-Red Oak, and Democrat Amber Hunter qualified. Incumbent Matthew Wilson, D-Brookhaven, and Republican Alan Cole of Atlanta qualified in District 80.
In the Fulton campaigns, incumbent Superior Court Judge Rachelle Carnsale qualified for her seat on Day 2, joining Tiffany Sellers, who qualified the first day. Incumbents Emily Richardson and Shawn LaGrua each qualified on Day 2 and have no opposition so far.
Several other candidates qualified on Day 1.
Incumbent Paul Howard Jr. qualified for district attorney, and incumbent Superior Court Judges Thomas Cox Jr., Rachel Krause, Erik Dunaway, Ural Glanville, Rebecca Rieder, Belinda Edwards, Shukura Millender and Henry Newkirk, with each judge having no opposition so far.
In the Fulton Probate Court judge races, Kenya Johnson and Diane Weinberg qualified. In the Fulton State Court judge elections, incumbents Diane Bessen, Jane Morrison, Myra Dixon, John Mather, Susan Edlein and Patsy Porter each qualified without opponents so far.
In the county board of commissioners race, Barbara Gresham qualified in District 4. In the board of education elections, incumbent District 1 member Katha Stuart and Franchesca Warren (District 4) qualified.
Check back with the Neighbor for daily updates on qualifying through March 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.