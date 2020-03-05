FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2020 file photo, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., arrives for a re-enactment of her swearing-in ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington. Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins, both Republicans, paid their fees and filed paperwork to appear on the Nov. 3 ballot Monday, March 2, 2020, the first day of candidate qualifying in the state. The early entries make official the head-to-head fight between recently appointed Republican Sen. Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins, challenging Loeffler for the seat.