Qualifying remained quiet on its fourth day after an abundance of candidates filled out their paperwork and paid their fees on Day 1 for this year’s remaining elections, according to the secretary of state’s website. On the second, third and fourth days only 14, 16 and 13 local or statewide candidates, respectively, qualified.
The March 2 through 6 qualifying period is for the May 19 general primary, nonpartisan general and special elections, the July 21 general primary runoff, nonpartisan general runoff and special runoff elections and this fall’s and winter’s general elections and runoffs.
In the U.S. Senate election for the seat occupied by incumbent Kelly Loeffler, R-Atlanta, Republican Derrick Grayson and write-in candidate Rod Mack qualified on Day 4.
Republican Wayne Johnson of Macon and Kandiss Taylor and Democrat Matt Lieberman of Atlanta and Ed Tarver of Augusta qualified on Day 3, and Democrat Joy Slade and independent Al Bartell of Atlanta qualified the second day.
On Day 1 Loeffler qualified along with Republican Doug Collins of Gainesville, Democrats Tamara Johnson-Shealey of Tucker and Richard Winfield of Athens, Libertarian Brian Slowinski of White Plains and independent Allen Buckley of Atlanta.
In the other U.S. Senate race, Democrats Sarah Riggs Amico and Tricia Carpenter McCracken qualified on Day 4 to run for the seat occupied by incumbent David Perdue, R-Sea Island.
Democrat Jon Ossoff qualified on Day 3, and Perdue, Democrats James Knox of Evans and Theresa Tomlinson of Columbus and Libertarian Shane Hazel all qualified on Day 1. The Perdue seat election will begin with the July primary, but the Loeffler seat special election will take place in November.
In the U.S. House races, Republicans Jake Harbin of Alpharetta and Joe Profit of Marietta qualified on Day 4 for the District 6 seat occupied by incumbent Lucy McBath, D-Marietta. Republicans Karen Handel of Roswell and Paulette Smith of Kennesaw qualified on Days 2 and 3, respectively, and McBath qualified on the first day.
In the District 13 race, Democrat Jannquell Peters and Republican Caesar Gonzales qualified on Days 2 and 3, respectively.
On Day 1, District 5’s John Lewis, D-Atlanta, qualified and has no opposition so far. But two other incumbents – District 11’s Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, and District 13’s David Scott, D-Atlanta – qualified along with opponents Dana Barrett, a Democrat and Atlanta resident, and Becky Hites, a Republican and Douglasville resident, respectively.
In the Public Service Commission’s elections, Democrat Robert Bryant of Savannah qualified for the District 1 seat on Day 2.
On Day 1 two incumbents – District 4’s Lauren “Bubba” McDonald, R-Clarkesville, and District 1’s Jason Shaw, R-Lakeland – qualified, along with District 1 candidate Elizabeth Melton, a Libertarian. The District 2, 3 and 5 seats are not up for reelection until 2024.
In the state Senate seats representing parts of Fulton County, incumbent Jen Jordan, D-Sandy Springs, qualified for District 6, Democrat Devin Barrington-Ward qualified in District 38 and Democrat Linda Pritchett qualified in District 39 on Day 4.
Christine Triebsch of Marietta qualified for the District 32 post on the third day.
On Day 2 Garry Guan qualified for the District 40 race on Day 2 after incumbent Sally Harrell, D-Atlanta, qualified on the first day. Democrats Michelle Au of Johns Creek and Josh Uddin of Norcross qualified for the District 48 seat on Day 2, joining Republican Matt Reeves of Duluth, who qualified the first day.
In District 56, Democrat Sarah Beeson of Roswell qualified on Day 2, joining incumbent John Albers, R-Alpharetta, who qualified the first day.
They joined lots of Senate candidates who qualified on Day 1.
Republican Harrison Lance qualified for the District 6 seat, and incumbent Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, and Republican Michael Caldwell of Woodstock qualified for District 21. Also, incumbent Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, qualified in District 32.
In District 35, incumbent Donzella James, D-Atlanta, qualified along with fellow Democrats Karen Ashley and Kelly Johnson, both of Atlanta. Incumbent Nan Orrock, D-Atlanta, qualified in District 36. In District 38, incumbent Horacena Tate, D-Atlanta, qualified along with fellow Democrats Michael Carson and Tania Robinson. Incumbent Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, qualified in District 39.
In Fulton’s Georgia House of Representatives races, Democrat Ken Lawler (District 49), incumbent Park Cannon, D-Atlanta (District 58) and Democrat Mandisha Thomas (District 65) each qualified on Day 4.
Democrat Jason Hayes of Alpharetta qualified for the District 49 seat on Day 3, as did District 57 candidates Kyle Lamont, Jenne Shepherd and Alex Wan, all Democrats. Also on the third day, incumbent David Dreyer, D-Atlanta, qualified in District 59 and has no opposition thus far.
Democrat Anthia Carter qualified on Day 2 for the District 47 seat, joining incumbent Jan Jones, R-Milton, who qualified the first day. In District 54, incumbent Democrat Betsy Holland, D-Atlanta, and Republican Chuck Langevin qualified on Day 2, joining Republican Lyndsey Rudder, who qualified the first day. Incumbent Marie Metze, D-Atlanta, qualified in District 55 on Day 2.
She joined several House candidates who qualified on Day 1.
Incumbent Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, and Republican Taryn Bowman, also of Smyrna, both qualified in District 40. Incumbent Mary Robichaux, D-Roswell, and Republican Betty Price of Roswell qualified in District 48.
In District 49, incumbent Chuck Martin, R-Alpharetta, qualified. Incumbent Angela Kausche, R-Johns Creek, and Jay Lin of Johns Creek qualified in District 50. In District 51, incumbent Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs, and Republican Alex Kaufman of Roswell qualified.
Incumbent Deb Silcox, R-Sandy Springs, and Democrat Shea Roberts of Atlanta qualified in District 52. In District 53, incumbent Shelia Jones, D-Atlanta, qualified. In District 57, Democrat Stacey Evans qualified. Incumbent Kim Schofield, D-Atlanta, qualified in District 60, as did incumbent Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta, in District 61. Incumbent William Boddie Jr., D-East Point, qualified in District 62. In District 65, incumbent Sharon Beasley-Teague, D-Red Oak, and Democrat Amber Hunter qualified. Incumbent Matthew Wilson, D-Brookhaven, and Republican Alan Cole of Atlanta qualified in District 80.
In the Fulton campaigns, Tim Curtin qualified for a Probate Court judge seat on Day 4, joining candidates Kenya Johnson and Diane Weinberg, who qualified for the same seat on the first day. Also, Jimmy Glenn qualified for the District 3 board of education seat.
Incumbent Superior Court Judge Kimberly Adams qualified for her seat on Day 3 and has no opposition thus far. In the sheriff’s race, Democrats Myron Freeman and Charles Rambo qualified on Day 3, joining Democrats Ted Jackson, the incumbent, and Pat Labat, who qualified on the first day.
On Day 2 incumbent Superior Court Judge Rachelle Carnesale qualified for her seat, joining Tiffany Sellers, who qualified the first day. Incumbents Emily Richardson and Shawn LaGrua each qualified on Day 2 and have no opposition so far, as did incumbent State Court Judge Wesley Tailor.
Incumbent District 3 Board of Education member Gail Dean and District 4 school board candidate Sandra Wright also qualified on the second day.
Several other candidates qualified on Day 1.
Four incumbents – District Attorney Paul Howard Jr., Solicitor General Keith Gammage, Superior Court Clerk Cathelene Robinson and Tax Commissioner – qualified.
Incumbent Superior Court Judges Thomas Cox Jr., Rachel Krause, Erik Dunaway, Ural Glanville, Rebecca Rieder, Belinda Edwards, Shukura Millender and Henry Newkirk, with each judge having no opposition so far.
In the Fulton State Court judge elections, incumbents Diane Bessen, Jane Morrison, Myra Dixon, John Mather, Susan Edlein and Patsy Porter each qualified without opponents so far.
In the county board of commissioners’ race, Barbara Gresham qualified in District 4. In the school board elections, incumbent District 1 member Katha Stuart and challenger Franchesca Warren (District 4) qualified.
Check back with the Neighbor for daily updates on qualifying through March 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.