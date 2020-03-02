A slew of candidates qualified for elected office on the first day of qualifying for the May 19 general primary, nonpartisan general and special elections, the July 21 general primary runoff, nonpartisan general runoff and special runoff elections and this fall’s and winter’s general elections and runoffs, according to the secretary of state’s website.
Qualifying opened March 2 and closes March 6.
In the U.S. Senate race involving incumbent David Perdue, R-Sea Island, Perdue qualified along with Democrats James Knox of Evans and Theresa Tomlinson of Columbus and Libertarian Shane Hazel.
Incumbent Kelly Loeffler, R-Atlanta, qualified in the other Senate campaign, along with Republican Doug Collins of Gainesville, Democrats Tamara Johnson-Shealey of Tucker and Richard Winfield of Athens and independent Allen Buckley of Atlanta. The Perdue seat election will begin with the July primary, but the Loeffler seat special election will take place in November.
In the U.S. House races, two incumbents – District 5’s John Lewis, D-Atlanta; District 6’s Lucy McBath, D-Marietta – qualified without opposition so far. But two other incumbents – District 11’s Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, and District 13’s David Scott, D-Atlanta – qualified along with opponents Dana Barrett, a Democrat and Atlanta resident, and Becky Hites, a Republican and Douglasville resident, respectively.
In the Public Service Commission’s campaign, two incumbents – District 4’s Lauren “Bubba” McDonald, R-Clarkesville, and District 1’s Jason Shaw, R-Lakeland – qualified, along with District 1 candidate Elizabeth Melton, a Libertarian. The District 2, 3 and 5 seats are not up for reelection until 2024.
In the state Senate seats representing parts of Fulton County, Republican Harrison Lance qualified for the District 6 seat, and incumbent Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, and Republican Michael Caldwell of Woodstock qualified for District 21. Also, incumbent Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, qualified in District 32.
In District 35, incumbent Donzella James, D-Atlanta, qualified along with fellow Democrats Karen Ashley and Kelly Johnson, both of Atlanta. Incumbent Nan Orrock, D-Atlanta, qualified in District 36. In District 38, incumbent Horacena Tate, D-Atlanta, qualified along with fellow Democrats Michael Carson and Tania Robinson. Incumbent Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, qualified in District 39.
In District 40, incumbent Sally Harrell, D-Atlanta, qualified. Republican Matt Reeves of Duluth qualified in District 48. In District 56, incumbent John Albers, R-Alpharetta, qualified.
In Fulton’s Georgia House of Representatives races, incumbent Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, and Taryn Bowman, also of Smyrna, both qualified in District 40. In District 47, incumbent Jan Jones, R-Milton, qualified. Incumbent Mary Robichaux, D-Roswell, and Republican Betty Price of Roswell qualified in District 48.
In District 49, incumbent Chuck Martin, R-Alpharetta, qualified. Incumbent Angela Kausche, R-Johns Creek, and Jay Lin of Johns Creek qualified in District 50. In District 51, incumbent Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs, and Republican Alex Kaufman of Roswell qualified.
Incumbent Deb Silcox, R-Sandy Springs, and Democrat Shea Roberts of Atlanta qualified in District 52. In District 53, incumbent Shelia Jones, D-Atlanta, qualified. Republican Lyndsey Rudder qualified in District 54. In District 57, Democrat Stacey Evans qualified. Incumbent Kim Schofield, D-Atlanta, qualified in District 60, as did incumbent Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta, in District 61. Incumbent William Boddie Jr., D-East Point, qualified in District 62. In District 65, incumbent Sharon Beasley-Teague, D-Red Oak, and Amber Hunter qualified. Incumbent Matthew Wilson, D-Brookhaven, and Republican Alan Cole of Atlanta qualified in District 80.
In the Fulton campaigns, incumbent Paul Howard Jr. qualified for district attorney, and incumbent Superior Court Judges Thomas Cox Jr., Rachel Krause, Erik Dunaway, Ural Glanville, Rebecca Rieder, Belinda Edwards, Shukura Millender and Henry Newkirk, with each judge having no opposition so far. Tiffany Sellers has qualified for the seat occupied by Judge Rachelle Carnsale.
In the Fulton Probate Court judge races, Kenya Johnson and Diane Weinberg qualified. In the Fulton State Court judge elections, incumbents Diane Bessen, Jane Morrison, Myra Dixon, John Mather, Susan Edlein and Patsy Porter each qualified without opponents so far.
In the county board of commissioners race, Barbara Gresham qualified in District 4. In the board of education elections, incumbent District 1 member Katha Stuart and Franchesca Warren (District 4) qualified.
Check back with the Neighbor for daily updates on qualifying through March 6.
