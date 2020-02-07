Join Children's Healthcare of Atlanta in reminding patients they are loved this Valentine's Day with the hospital's Lights of Love event.
Children’s staff, volunteers, families and supporters from across Atlanta – including the Emory police and DeKalb County firefighters – will stand outside the windows of all three hospital campuses Feb. 13.
Together, participants will shine flashlights at patients, who will shine back at the crowd through hospital windows. Attendees are encouraged to wear red and bring one flashlight per individual or plan to use a cell phone flashlight.
“It’s profound getting to pause for a few brief but meaningful minutes to show our patients how many virtual valentines they have out there,” Volunteer Services Coordinator at Children’s Ansley Johnson said. “Seeing the magnitude of flickering lights from inside the halls sends our patients a reminder that they are loved and can continue fighting.”
Flashlights will be illuminated from 6 to 6:05 p.m. at Hughes Spalding, from 6:30 to 6:35 p.m. at Egleston and from 7:30 to 7:35 p.m. at Scottish Rite.
