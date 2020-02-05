“Hello, Dolly!,” the smash musical coming to the Fox Theatre in Midtown Feb. 11 through 16 as part of the Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta series, mixes both the old and the new in unique ways, said two actors in the production.
“I think that show is one of the greats in musical theater,” said Julie Kavanagh, a member of its ensemble cast. “It is one of the most iconic pieces of musical theater. I think also this production is so special because it honors the history of the show and it honors the history of musical theater, but I also think the storytelling we have now with this piece and it brings a fresh look to the story. It keeps it relevant even though it is almost 60 years from when it was written.”
Scott Shedenhelm, a member of the ensemble cast who also plays Stanley, agreed.
“The show itself stands out because it’s a beautiful classic musical theatre show,” he said. “It’s a love story. Everybody loves it. It also has had a very diverse history, too. And that makes it stands out more. It had an all-black cast before. There aren’t very many classical musical theater shows that have been adapted to have more diversity. It’s a beautiful story about people falling in love and working through social roadblocks and economic roadblocks to find what they’re looking for in a partner.”
“Hello Dolly!” is about Dolly Gallagher Levi, a resolute matchmaker who travels to Yonkers, New York, to find a match for the miserly Horace Vandergelder. It debuted in Detroit in 1963 and was first performed on Broadway the following year. The musical is based on Thornton Wilder’s 1938 play “The Merchant of Yonkers,” which he reworked and re-titled “The Matchmaker” in 1955.
“Hello, Dolly!” won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, a record that stood for 37 years. Its 2017 Broadway revival won four Tonys, including Best Musical Revival. The touring musical stars Caroline Carmello as Dolly and John Bolton as Horace.
Both Kavanagh, a St. Louis native, and Shedenhelm live in New York when not on tour. Shedenhelm, who grew up in Athens, will have a crowd of fans watching him perform at the Fox for the first time.
“I don’t ever remember seeing a show there when I was a kid,” he said. “I do have vague memories of going to shows in Atlanta. I’m really excited about (these performances). It will be nice to do a show and have friends and family come to see the show. For my middle school teachers, it will be the first time they’ve ever seen me perform.”
Both actors said they’re looking forward to exploring Atlanta while in town.
“I’ve been through Atlanta a few times, but I haven’t spent significant time there,” Shedenhelm said. “I am excited to check out some of the breweries in Atlanta and hoping to see some live music.”
Kavanagh did perform at the Fox in 2014 with the production of “Little Mermaid.”
“I’m so excited to play at the Fox again,” she said. “I think it’s one of the most beautiful theaters. I grew up with a Fox (Theatre) in St. Louis. I loved Atlanta the last time I was there, I was there over the summer and this time it will be a bit different, being winter. I can’t wait to walk around and explore that area again. I’m really excited to (go) back at Mary Mac’s Tea Room.”
Both actors said fans of musicals and non-fans alike should check out “Hello, Dolly!” since the tour ends March 22.
“I think just that this production is really special,” Kavanagh said. “I think no matter who walks in the door to see the show, whether young or old, if it’s their first time or not, it brings so much joy to the people who see it and so much joy to the people performing in the show.
“It’s such a special (musical) because it’s about finding love. It makes you walk out of the theater with a good smile on your face and having laughed and cried but having a lovely time.”
Said Shedenhelm, “Come see it. … This is the last time you’ll get to see it for a long time. I don’t think they’ll be reviving it anytime soon.”
Tickets start at $35, and the Fox is located at 660 Peachtree St. NE in Atlanta. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit foxtheatre.org/hellodolly, call 1-855-285-8499 or go to the Fox box office. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 404-881-2000.
