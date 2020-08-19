The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted for shooting at a car at a hotel downtown.
According to a preliminary police report, Aug. 9 at about 2:17 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about shots fired at the Marriott Marquis Atlanta hotel at 245 Peachtree Center Ave. NE. When they arrived, officers spoke to a witness who said he observed a woman discharge a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Officers soon located the victim, who stated a former female friend shot his car multiple times during a dispute. The suspect is wanted for aggravated assault.
“Preliminary investigation indicates the victim and suspect were involved in a dispute and the victim asked the suspect to take her personal belongings out of his vehicle and leave,” the report stated. “The suspect suddenly revealed a firearm and discharged two shots into the tires of the victim’s vehicle. The suspect discharged a third shot into the driver's/passenger’s side of the vehicle before fleeing the scene. The victim was not injured during the incident. The investigation continues.”
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to its tip line at 404-5778477 or online at www.stopcrimeatl.org. Individuals do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
