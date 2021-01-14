The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a woman accused of shooting another woman.
According to a preliminary news release, Jan. 9 at about 9:08 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about an individual being shot at the AMC Camp Creek 14 movie theater on Princeton Lakes Parkway in southwest Atlanta during an argument with another woman there.
“Upon arrival, officers met with a female who sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder,” the release stated. “She was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment. … Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.”
The suspect is described as a Black female wearing a pink and white COVID-19 mask, a blue jacket with yellow, red and black squares on it, a red purse or handbag and blue jeans with holes in them.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-8477 or online at http://bit.ly/3i0F6OY. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
(1) comment
Try Lenox Mall ,Atlanta the new Chicago. Thx Keisha Bottoms
