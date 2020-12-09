The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting.
According to a news release, Dec. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a person being shot at a Chevron gas station at 2050 Sylvan Road in southwest Atlanta. When they arrived, they found an adult male lying dead in the parking lot, and he appeared to have been shot. The victim was later identified as Denard Bell, 43.
“Homicide investigators responded to the scene and began their investigation,” the release stated. “Preliminary information indicates the victim and another male were involved in an altercation that escalated to gunfire. The suspect left the location and has not been located. Investigators are working to determine the identity of the shooter and the circumstances surrounding the incident. At this time, the investigation continues.”
The police have released photos and a video of the suspect, and the video can be viewed by visiting https://youtu.be/4KH146Bo5Gc.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to its tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at www.stopcrimeatl.com. Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
