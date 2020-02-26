The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
According to a police report, Ta’Keysha Zachary, 23, was last seen Jan. 26 when she was dropped off by her grandparents near a Shell gas station at 3255 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in Atlanta.
Zachary is an African-American female with brown eyes, brown or red hair, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds. She was last seen with gold and red hair, which is short and pulled into a ball on the top of her head. She has a tattoo on her leg and a piercing on her tongue.
The report stated her grandfather, Henry Williams, said he often would give her a ride to the gas station, and then she would either walk to a friend’s house nearby or walk to the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station farther east on that street. Zachary was supposed to go to a friend’s house in Alpharetta Jan. 26 but never did.
Police said they currently have no cell phone number or email address for her, and she does not own a car. Zachary’s and her last known address is 1791 Austin Road SW in Atlanta.
If anyone has information on her whereabouts, call 911 or the police’s homicide/adult missing persons unit at 404-546-4235 and reference case number 200561833.
