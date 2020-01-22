The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
According to police, Patricia Lucille Jordan was last seen Jan. 10 leaving the Fulton County Jail at 901 Rice St. in Atlanta. Jordan’s mother filed a missing person report about her.
“She was last seen wearing a green tank top, black and white leggings and orange jail flip flops while leaving the Fulton County Jail,” the police stated. “She is reportedly diagnosed with diminished capacity and is on medication. She is known to frequent areas near her home in Fairburn. The investigation continues.”
Anyone with information about Jordan’s whereabouts is asked to call the police’s major crimes section homicide/adult missing persons unit at 404-546-4235.
