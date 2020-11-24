The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a woman who’s been missing since Nov. 5.
According to a police report, Sean Macklin, 56, was reported missing Nov. 10 by her daughter, who lives in Indiana. Macklin was last seen at her home at the Columbia Senior Residences at MLK Village, located at 125 Logan St. in southeast Atlanta.
When officers arrived there, they talked to her live-in boyfriend, Bernard Stokes, who works at Columbia as a maintenance worker.
“Mr. Stokes advised that he has been having relationship issues with Ms. Macklin for the last three weeks,” the report stated. “He stated that she told him that she will be moving out on Saturday (11/7/2020) before she left to go to work on Friday at 3:30 a.m.”
Stokes said he attempted to file a missing person report Nov. 8 but did not have any contact information on where she worked. While talking to Stokes, an officer called Macklin’s supervisor, Brenda Knotts, at a Piedmont Healthcare doctor’s office in LaGrange, where Macklin did not show up for work Nov. 6, 7 and 8.
“Ms. Knotts further stated that this is very uncommon for Ms. Macklin not to communicate with her if she had an emergency,” the report stated. “Ms. Knotts also advised that she checked the local area hospitals to see if Ms. Macklin may have been admitted but was informed that there were no records of her being checked in.”
Knotts also said the last time she saw Macklin was after she got off work Nov. 5 at 4 p.m., and has had no contact with family friends or her employer since she went missing. According to the report, Macklin does not have any known medical conditions and was last seen wearing possibly grey or navy blue scrubs, an orthopedic boot on her left foot and possibly a dark red coat.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police’s homicide/adult missing persons unit at 404-546-4235.
