The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder who went missing last week.
According to a police report, Michael Cannon, 54, was last seen at his home at 37 Whatley St. SE in Atlanta May 28. He was reported missing by his brother, Freddie Cannon. Michael Cannon is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
He was released from Riverwood Behavioral Health Hospital May 27 and placed in housing on Wadley Street NW by adult mental housing services. Freddie Cannon was contacted by the property manager, who said he had not seen Michael Cannon since the morning of May 28.
“(Freddie Cannon) stated this is not like his brother due leave for this long and not come back,” the report stated. “(Freddie) Cannon stated his brother is diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and does not know the area at all to be wondering around without letting anyone know. (Freddie) Cannon stated his brother does not have any money nor does he have a cell phone due to his mental status.”
According to the report, a police officer spoke with a security guard at 2183 Verbena St. in Atlanta, who last saw Michael Cannon the night of May 29, when was last seen wearing Army fatigue pants and a black shirt/sweater.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police’s homicide/adult missing persons unit at 404-546-4235.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.