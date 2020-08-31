The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man who reportedly has Alzheimer’s disease.
A Mattie’s Call, a statewide alert for a missing disabled or elderly individual, has been issued for Morris McDonald, 76, of Atlanta. According to a police report, McDonald was last heard from Aug. 29 at about 10 p.m.
“At this time, there is no information on a possible location for him and investigators believe he may be on foot,” the report stated. “We do not have a description of the clothing he may be wearing. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.”
McDonald is described as a black male, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 164 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head. His last known address is 357 Auburn Pointe Drive SE, Apt. 11, and that was the location he was reported missing from.
Anyone with information on McDonald’s whereabouts can also call Detective T. Fantauzzi or J. Golphin 404-546-4235 or email one of them at Tnfantauzzi@atlantaga.gov or Jgolphin@alantaga.gov.
