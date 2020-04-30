The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man with dementia. It has also issued a Mattie’s Call, an alert for a missing elderly or disabled individual, in an effort to find him.
According to a police report, Billy James Smith, 66, who lives in Atlanta’s Vine City community, was reported missing by his family and was last seen April 29 at his apartment at 575 Foundry St. NW. Smith is described as a black male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray shirt and blue jeans. Smith’s family said he has been diagnosed with dementia and did not have his phone or identification with him when he went missing.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the police’s homicide/adult missing persons unit at 404-546-4235.
