The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted for shooting a man.
According to a preliminary police report, on Oct. 31 at about 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about an aggravated assault at the Food Market located at 1411 Venetian Drive in southwest Atlanta. When they arrived, officers met with the store clerk and victim, Ermiyasi Wordofa, who sustained a gunshot wound to the upper thigh.
He was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to a local hospital for treatment. According to the investigation, a female entered the store and requested to buy a pack of cigarettes.
“When Mr. Wordofa asked the female to present ID, the female became irate and began vandalizing the store,” a news release stated. “Mr. Wordofa attempted to prevent the female from damaging store goods when he was confronted by a male suspect who accompanied the female. The male suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim in the upper thigh then fled the scene with the female.”
The suspect is described as a Black male with a mustache, wearing a black and orange San Francisco Giants baseball cap, a black COVID-19 mask, green T-shirt and black Adidas jacket with white stripes.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the tip line at 404-577- 8477 or online at www.stopcrimeatl.org. Individuals do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
