The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted for raping a woman.
According to a preliminary police report, June 7 at about 7:30 a.m., a woman was leaving her apartment complex in Midtown “when she was approached by a male who forced her into a vacant apartment and raped her. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.”
The police have released a video showing the suspect and a photo of him that was captured from the video. He is described as a black male wearing a white skull cap, a white tank top, black shorts and white socks and flip flops. To protect the victim, she is not being identified by police.
Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Individuals do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.