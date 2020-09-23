The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in the shooting death of another man.
According to a police report, photographs of the suspect were obtained from a home’s Ring doorbell camera that captured a person of interest who broke into a vehicle at the 500 block of McWilliams Road SE Aug. 24. The male was allegedly involved in the shooting death of Travis Gresham, which occurred at the intersection of Jonesboro Road SE at Rose Palm Lane SE later that day at about 6:50 a.m.
The suspect is described as a black male wearing camouflage pants. In one photo he is wearing a white or light-colored hooded sweatshirt, and in another he’s wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt or sweatshirt.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the tip line at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopcrimeatl.org. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
