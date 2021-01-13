The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for robbing a woman at gunpoint on the Atlanta BeltLine.
According to a preliminary police report, Jan. 7 at about 11:21 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call from 1035 Grant Way in reference to a robbery. When they arrived, officers found a female who was robbed and assaulted while walking on the BeltLine in the area of 1111 Hill St.
“The victim was alert, conscious and breathing and declined medical attention due to non-life-threatening injuries,” the report stated. “Preliminary investigation indicates the female was walking along the BeltLine when she was confronted by a male suspect armed with a handgun.
“The suspect began physically assaulting the victim and managed to steal her handbag. The victim was able to flee to safety from the suspect where she immediately contacted police. The investigation continues at this time.”
The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall Black male with a bald head, wearing a black or dark-colored exercise outfit with white stripes down each side and white running shoes.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-8477 or online at http://bit.ly/3i0F6OY. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
