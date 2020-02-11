The Atlanta Police Department has identified two suspects accused of recently robbing a Georgia Tech student and is seeking the public’s help in finding them.
With the help of the Georgia Tech and MARTA police departments, the Atlanta Police have secured arrest warrants for suspects Justyce Paige, 18, and Ross Harris, 30, in the case. According to police, Jan. 31 at about 9 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a robbery on Biltmore Place involving a female student.
“The robbery victim advised she was walking on Biltmore Place in northwest Atlanta when she was robbed by two suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun,” a news release stated. “The case was assigned to the APD’s robbery investigations unit and investigators quickly began working to identify the suspects.”
Feb. 2, investigators secured warrants charging both suspects with armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Paige is described as a black female, 5 foot, 7 inches tall, 156 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Harris is described as a black male, 5-7, 117 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and may have cut off his dreads. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous, and their last known address is 1700 Stanton Road, Apt. B11, Atlanta.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information can be submitted anonymously to the tip line at 404-577- 8477 or online at www.stopcrimeatl.com. Individuals do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
