The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects wanted in a robbery and assault case.
According to a preliminary police report, Aug. 28 at about 5:40 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about an assault and a robbery at Team Auto Sales, a car dealership at 3120 Campbellton Road SW. Upon arrival, they met with the victim, who said he was assaulted and robbed by three unknown males. The victim sustained a laceration on his face and was treated by Grady EMS services.
“Preliminary investigation indicates three male suspects came into the business and spoke with the victim in reference to purchasing a vehicle,” the report stated. “When the victim proceeded to hand one of the suspects a buyer's application, he was suddenly assaulted by two of the suspects.
“During the assault, the third suspect ran into the business office and began rummaging through cabinets. It is unknown what was taken from the office at this time. The suspects also stole the victim’s wallet and fled the scene. The investigation continues.”
Based on surveillance video images, the three suspects are black males, with the first wearing a red baseball cap, black COVID-19 mask, a black or dark-colored Nike hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes. The second suspect has a beard and was wearing a black skullcap, black T-shirt and black pants with a wide red stripe on each side, and the third suspect wore a black and white hooded sweatshirt, blue and white pants or shorts and a white COVID-19 mask.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the tip line at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopcrimeatl.org. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
