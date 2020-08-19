The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying several vehicles wanting for laying drag and reckless driving.
According to a preliminary police report, Aug. 16 at about 12:24 a.m., officers observed several street racers laying drag and driving recklessly at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and Centennial Olympic Park drives in downtown Atlanta. When they tried to investigate further, the cars started to flee the scene.
“Officers were able to conduct a traffic stop on only one of the vehicles involved,” the release stated. “Officers identified and arrested the driver, Mr. Joshua DaJuan Davis, who was laying drag in a red Dodge Charger.”
Davis, 18, was charged with laying drag and reckless driving. His car was impounded per incident to a lawful arrest. The other four vehicles that left the scene remain at large, and the investigation is ongoing.
Those vehicles, based on photos provided by the police, are described as a champagne/gold sports car that could be a Porsche 911, a lime green sports car that could be a Dodge Charger, a blue sports car that could be a Mercedes-Benz and a red pickup truck with a dark-colored driver-side door.
Anyone with information on the four other cars and/or their drivers are asked to contact the police’s Zone 5 criminal investigations division at 404-658-6636 or zone5ciu@atlantaga.gov.
