Meet the candidates

Name, age: Melynee Leftridge Harris, 53

Occupation: Fulton County Magistrate Court judge

Education: bachelor’s degree in English from Spelman College, 1988; juris doctor degree from Georgetown University Law Center, 1991

Family: husband Eric; two stepchildren: Sydney, 24, and Elijah, 18

Top three issues: I recognize we have a significant amount of crime in our county; as our next Superior Court judge, I will work to make our communities safer and ensure victims of crime have an opportunity to be acknowledged and heard in court. I will address (and resolve) a case backlog caused by the pandemic by implementing several processes, including, entering case management orders requiring cases be addressed on a shorter schedule. I will stay in the office as long as it takes to ensure we remain on schedule.

Campaign website: melyneeleftridgeharris.com

Name, age: Tamika Hrobowski-Houston, NA

Occupation: judicial officer, sitting by designation as a judge in the Fulton County Superior Court’s family division

Education: bachelor’s degree in psychology from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale; juris doctor degree from the University of Illinois College of Law at Urbana-Champaign

Family: husband Bobby Houston

Top three issues: 1. Accessibility: Citizens feel that they do not have access to the courts and concerns range from affordability to a lack of guidance or representation. Awareness must be raised regarding resources available in the community and the Courthouse to address these concerns. 2. Efficiency: Case management software and computers require upgrading and must be tailored to efficiently process and prioritize high volume caseloads. 3. Specialty courts: Greater utilization of specialty courts (drug, mental health, etc.) is accomplished through coordinated efforts between offices to establish consistent eligibility criteria and tailoring program conditions to the participant, in order to curb recidivism.

Campaign website: electhrobowskihouston.com