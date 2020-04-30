Meet the candidates

Name, age: Melynee Leftridge Harris, 53

Occupation: Fulton County Magistrate Court judge

Education: bachelor’s degree in English from Spelman College, 1988; juris doctor degree from Georgetown University Law Center, 1991

Family: husband Eric; two stepchildren: Sydney, 24, and Elijah, 18

Top three issues: I recognize we have a significant amount of crime in our county; as our next Superior Court judge, I will work to make our communities safer and ensure victims of crime have an opportunity to be acknowledged and heard in court. I will address (and resolve) a case backlog caused by the pandemic by implementing several processes, including, entering case management orders requiring cases be addressed on a shorter schedule. I will stay in the office as long as it takes to ensure we remain on schedule.

Campaign website: melyneeleftridgeharris.com

Name, age: Tamika Hrobowski-Houston, NA

Occupation: judicial officer in Fulton County Superior Court’s family division

Education: bachelor’s degree in psychology from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale; juris doctor degree from the University of Illinois College of Law at Urbana-Champaign

Family: husband Bobby Houston

Top three issues: 1. efficiency: being familiar with the legal issues in the cases before me, as well as implementing effective systems to review assigned cases to prioritize them properly; 2. coordination: grouping resources, efforts and expectations amongst the various entities involved in handling a case, from filing to disposition, to enhance, rather than hinder, the delivery of effective and efficient service to the public; 3. accessibility: implementing thorough case management orders clearly relaying direction and identifying legal resources to litigants.

Campaign website: electhrobowskihouston.com

Name, age: Lizz Kuhn, 42

Occupation: partner attorney at North Metro Litigators

Education: bachelor’s degree in music education (K-12), with an emphasis in jazz saxophone performance, from West Liberty State College, 2000; juris doctor degree from New England School of Law, 2005

Family: husband Alex Hait; three stepchildren: Sam, 24, Julia, 22, and Sydney, 20; and two biological children: Taylor, 10, and William, 7

Top three issues: 1. Through the use of technology, I intend to continue unclogging the court system so that everyone is afforded a fair opportunity. I will also be on time, stay late, and issue orders timely. 2. Our prisons and jails are clogged, and I intend to use alternative sentencing methods where appropriate. 3. Many Georgians are prohibited from gainful employment because of a mistake made years ago. Restorative justice measures can help these citizens become productive members of society. Proper employment can deter a lifetime of crime.

Campaign website: lizzforjudge.com

Name, age: Ashley Baker Osby, 42

Occupation: Fulton County Magistrate Court judge

Education: bachelor's degree in philosophy from Tulane University, 1999; juris doctor degree from Georgia State University College of Law, 2003; master of laws degree in business from the University of Alabama, 2015

Family: husband Tim; four children: Candler, 15, Carson, 12, Ellery, 10, and Holland, 5

Top three issues: 7. First, we have a harsh reality of the increase in crime all over the county. I plan to make any of these offenders who do not respect humanity and others and continue to commit these crimes accountable. Second, we have a good number of accountability courts, but there can be some additional funding and monitoring to assure that they are rehabilitating and doing what they are intended to do especially the mental health sectors. Finally, I will make sure that cases do not sit and that I work hard and even more hours to assure that there are not these backlogs of cases simply sitting.

Campaign website: osbyforjudge.com