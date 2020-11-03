Two seats on the Fulton County Board of Commissioners are up for reelection in contested races in the Nov. 3 general election.
In District 2, with 96.15% of precincts reporting, incumbent Republican Bob Ellis leads Democrat Justin Holsomback with 52.79% of the vote. In District 4, with 94.59% of precincts reporting, incumbent Democrat Natalie Hall won handily over Republican Barbara Gresham with 87.91%.
In District 6, Democrat Khadijah Abdur-Rahman is unopposed, and the four remaining seats on the board are not up for reelection again until 2022.
