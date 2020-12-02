Kwanza Hall and Sonya Halpern were victorious in the all-Democrat Dec. 1 special runoff elections for the District 5 U.S. House of Representatives and District 39 Georgia Senate seats, respectively, and Gerald Evans won that day's nonpartisan runoff for the District 1 Doraville City Council seat.
With 100% of precincts reporting in the first two races, Hall edged Robert Franklin with 54.01% of the vote, and Halpern handled Linda Pritchett with 80.85%. With two precincts partly reporting, Evans defeated Julie Newman with 77.93%.
In the seven-candidate District 5 race Sept. 29, Hall and Franklin, who garnered 31.75% and 28.55% of the vote, respectively, advanced to the runoff after getting the most votes. Hall will hold the seat only until January, when Democrat Nikema Williams, who won the Nov. 3 general election against Republican Angela Stanton-King, takes office.
The special election was called because Lewis died after winning the June 9 primary election, leaving the seat open. The district includes parts of Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties.
In the four-candidate Nov. 3 District 39 special election to replace Williams after she vacated her post to run for Congress, Halpern and Pritchett advanced to the runoff after they got 45.24% and 25.56% of the vote, respectively. The district includes parts of Fulton County.
In the seven-candidate Nov. 3 District 1 election to replace Andy Yeoman, Evans and Newman advanced to the runoff after receiving 17.73% and 17.04% of the vote, respectively.
Election results are unofficial until certified by the counties.
