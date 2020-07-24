Hadassah Greater Atlanta is shifting its annual awards event to a free virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chesed (Loving Kindness) Student Awards, which honor a group of Jewish teenagers who are activists serving in their respective communities (25 this year), originally was going to be held in May but was delayed because of the outbreak. For the first time in its 29-year history, the event is going digital via Zoom and will be held to Aug. 9 at 2 p.m.
Hadassah Greater Atlanta is a Dunwoody-based nonprofit that raises funds for its projects in Israel and the United States and promotes issues of women’s health and family well-being. Like last year, Hadassah is partnering with JumpSpark to honor of the best and brightest young leaders representing synagogues, day schools and Jewish organizations in metro Atlanta.
JumpSpark, a spinoff of the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, is Atlanta’s initiative for Jewish teen engagement connecting and investing in the community to create more meaningful and defining moments for Jewish teens in the city.
The students’ accomplishments and volunteer activities include: National Honor Society, caring for dogs of the homeless, Creating Connected Communities, the Chastain Horse Park therapeutic riding program, preparing sack lunches for MUST Ministries, LifeLine Animal Project, the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Sunday-school teachers, the Georgia Math League, the founder of Grady March for Our Lives, the DeKalb Youth Symphony, the Chick- fil-A Leaders Academy and much more.
For more information, contact Hadassah at 678-443-2961 or supersouth@hadassah.org. To learn more about Hadassah, visit www.hadassah.org/atlanta. To register for the Chesed event, email your contact information to info@jumpsparkatl.org.
