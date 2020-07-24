071019_MNS_Chesed_Awards_001 group of student award winners

The 2019 Chesed Student Award winners are, front row from left, Zoe Sokol, Morgan Cushing, Tzipora Estreicher, Miriam Sirota, Alexa Phillips, Paulo Fulgenzi and Melina Stein. Middle row from left, Sarah Jeffres, Adam Cohen, Elaine Berger, Molly Edlein, Alex Rothenberg and Jereme Weiner. Back row from left, Robert Garber, Jacob Rubin, Samuel Trotz, Jacob Sloman, Grant Chernau, Leah Faupel and Nolan Siegel. Not pictured: Zoe Alexander and Julia Harris.

Hadassah Greater Atlanta is shifting its annual awards event to a free virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chesed (Loving Kindness) Student Awards, which honor a group of Jewish teenagers who are activists serving in their respective communities (25 this year), originally was going to be held in May but was delayed because of the outbreak. For the first time in its 29-year history, the event is going digital via Zoom and will be held to Aug. 9 at 2 p.m.

Hadassah Greater Atlanta is a Dunwoody-based nonprofit that raises funds for its projects in Israel and the United States and promotes issues of women’s health and family well-being. Like last year, Hadassah is partnering with JumpSpark to honor of the best and brightest young leaders representing synagogues, day schools and Jewish organizations in metro Atlanta.

JumpSpark, a spinoff of the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, is Atlanta’s initiative for Jewish teen engagement connecting and investing in the community to create more meaningful and defining moments for Jewish teens in the city.

The students’ accomplishments and volunteer activities include: National Honor Society, caring for dogs of the homeless, Creating Connected Communities, the Chastain Horse Park therapeutic riding program, preparing sack lunches for MUST Ministries, LifeLine Animal Project, the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Sunday-school teachers, the Georgia Math League, the founder of Grady March for Our Lives, the DeKalb Youth Symphony, the Chick- fil-A Leaders Academy and much more.

For more information, contact Hadassah at 678-443-2961 or supersouth@hadassah.org. To learn more about Hadassah, visit www.hadassah.org/atlanta. To register for the Chesed event, email your contact information to info@jumpsparkatl.org.

