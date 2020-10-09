Meet the candidates:

Name, age: Garry Guan, 65

Occupation: interpreter/translator and president of A-A Language Services LLC

Education: bachelor’s degree in history and archaeology from Peking University in Beijing, China; master’s degree in anthropology from Minzu University of Beijing; doctoral degree in archaeology and anthropology from the University of Pittsburgh (all but dissertation)

Family: wife Paulina; children William, 18, and Tana, 14

Top three issues: public health and safety, winning the fight against COVID-19 and a strong economic recovery

Campaign website: www.guanforsenate.org

Name, age: Sally Harrell, 54

Occupation: social worker and District 40 state representative

Education: bachelor’s degree in social work from Georgia State University, 1993; master’s degree in social work from the University of Georgia, 1994

Family: husband Jay; children Joseph, 20, and Jaime, 19

Top three issues: quality public education in preschool through college, environmentally sustainable economy and universal access to affordable healthcare

Campaign website: www.sallyharrell.org