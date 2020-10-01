Republican Barbara Gresham is challenging incumbent Democrat Natalie Hall for the District 4 Fulton County Board of Commissioners seat in the Nov. 3 general election.
In the June 9 primary, Hall defeated Kathryn Flowers with 59.37% of the vote and Gresham was unopposed. The district includes parts of central and southern Fulton and is entirely in the city of Atlanta.
Gresham, a teacher, did not return emails from the Neighbor with a questionnaire about the election.
Hall did not return emails from the Neighbor with a questionnaire about the election or a phone message to her office, but through her assistant, she submitted a biography to provide some answers.
Hall was elected to the seat in a 2017 special election where she edged Flowers with 51.1% of the vote in a runoff to replace Joan Gardner, who died of breast cancer earlier that year. Hall spent six years as Gardner’s chief of staff and has more than 30 years of management experience in the public and private sectors.
“The personal fulfillment that I feel when I help people solve their problems motivates me to serve the public every day,” she said in a message posted to her campaign website before the primary election. “I look forward to every day because I know that each day brings a new opportunity to change someone’s life for the better.”
Hall is a member of several organizations’ boards or committees, including the Association County Commissioners of Georgia, the Atlanta Homeless Continuum of Care Governing Council and the National Association of Counties.
