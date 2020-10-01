Meet the candidates:

Name, age: Barbara Gresham

Occupation: teacher

Education: NA

Family: NA

Top three issues: NA

Campaign website: NA

Name, age: Natalie Hall, NA

Occupation: District 4 commissioner

Education: bachelor’s degree in computer information systems; master’s degrees in business administration and public administration from Keller Graduate School of Management; executive management certification via Caliber Learning Center from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business; certified public manager certification from the Carl Vinson Institute of Government of the University of Georgia; certified county commissioner through the Association County Commissioners of Georgia and the Vinson Institute

Family: husband Kwanza; sons Marc and Mario

Top three issues: NA

Campaign website: www.nataliewhall.com