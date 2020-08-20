The 18th annual Summer Shade Festival, originally set for Aug. 22 and 23, is shifting to a virtual format this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will take place Aug. 22.
But unlike some events that have gone online, this one is offering all it can to keep residents and others engaged as they raise funds for the Grant Park Conservancy, a nonprofit that protects and maintains the park. Some events will take place in person.
Rebranded as the Summer Shade un-Festival, this virtual affair will include an artists’ market, food vendors, music, a festival store and the Adams Realtors Run for the Park Virtual 5K.
The artists’ market will include live artist demonstrations and discussions.
The lineup of events is as follows:
♦ 9:15 a.m.: Elaine Stephenson (aka Artsy Elaine), a mural artist, painter and graphic designer, will appear on Facebook Live.
♦ 10 a.m.: Yoga with Jim
♦ 11 a.m.: Mermaid Motor Lounge in concert at Grant Park
♦ 1:30 p.m.: Virtual tour of Oakland Cemetery
♦ 2:15 p.m.: Lily Smith, a jewelry artist with her own studio, will appear on Instagram Live.
♦ 3 p.m.: Patricia Churio and Anita Cortez: The World's Corner – tune in to Instagram Live for a World's Corner takeover with a trip to the Guatemala collective.
♦ 4 p.m.: Chad Elkins’ 25th-Century Games: On Facebook Live, the tabletop games and puzzles publisher will provide a look at the coolest board games and puzzles to play while you're quarantining.
♦ 4:45 p.m.: Eventide Brewing is selling a special Summer Shade Pale Ale. Also, Eventide’s facilities, located at 1015 Grant St. SE, will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will host a tasting and brewery tour at 4:45 p.m.
♦ 5:30 p.m.: 3 Parks Wine Shop, which is open all day, is selling a special Summer Shade unFestival 3-Pack, and the store will host a wine tasting at 5:30 p.m.
♦ 6:15 p.m.: American Spirit Works (ASW) Distillery Fiddlers Georgia Heartwood tasting
♦ 7 to 11 p.m.: DJs Mike Zarin and Jumpasoul live-streaming from Buteco
Since the festival can’t bring its food vendors to the park this year, the conservancy encourages residents and visitors to patronize all of them this year. There are about 20, and in August, Firepit Pizza Tavern and Mediterranea in Grant Park are offering drink specials, with the proceeds benefitting the conservancy.
The festival is planning some other online music and kids zone offerings. Check its website for an online streaming schedule.
The festival store includes T-shirts, raffle baskets, Eventide’s special Summer Shade Pale Ale and 3 Parks Wine’s Summer Shade unFestival 3-Pack, with all proceeds going to the conservancy.
Finally, the Virtual 5K, which began Aug. 17, ends Aug. 23, includes prizes for the overall male and female winners plus winners in each age group and an award for the most creative selfie submitted.
For more information, to register for one or more event within the festival or to access the artists’ market links, visit www.summershadefestival.org.
