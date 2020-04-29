Meet the candidates

Name, age: Gail Dean, 68

Occupation: owner and beekeeper, Mountain Lake Honey; retired business owner; school board member

Education: attended Broward College

Family: husband Robert Scholz; four adult children: Arielle Scholz, Erika Scholz Van, Kim Dean and James Dean

Top three issues: 1. When the time is right, return students and teachers safely back to school. 2. It’s critical for the board to consider the short- and long-term budget impact on the school system in this time of declining revenues, including supporting teaching and learning. 3. Be sensitive to the unusual needs for our students, parents and taxpayers and continue to work with the Legislature to reduce school taxes for Fulton seniors.

Campaign website: www.gaildean.com

Name, age: Jimmy Glenn. 73

Occupation: president of Southprop Inc.

Education: bachelor’s degree in real estate and urban design from University of Georgia, 1970

Family: wife Dale; two adult sons: Marc and Brad; six grandchildren

Top three issues: First, to deal with high superintendent and teacher turnover, I propose succession planning with existing staff. Second, improve planning and budgeting for school construction projects with more accountability and transparency. Third, I want to see successful business models like leadership succession planning, realistic strategic and crisis plans, fiscal responsibility, vendor contracts with penalties for not meeting deadlines or budgets and responsiveness to major stakeholders – especially teachers and parents.

Campaign website: www.jimmyglenn.com