Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Atlanta’s Eventide Brewing is hosting Oktoberfest, an in-person celebration of the German fall festival, later this month.
Normally Eventide participates in the annual Oktoberfest Atlanta, the city’s largest German-themed party that was held at Atlanta’s Historic Fourth Ward Park in 2019. But with the outbreak causing a temporary hold on all large-scale events, Eventide decided to host its own festival on a smaller level, Oct. 24 from noon to 7:30 p.m. on its property near Grant Park.
Oktoberfest will include 10 varieties of German beer on draft, including its flagship Kolsch-style ale, Citrus Grove Hefeweizen and Old Omens Dunkelweizen. Guests can also sample the brewery’s limited edition German weizenbock that’s been aged in rye whiskey barrels for eight months. Eventide’s special Oktoberfest Festbier, a malty traditional German marzen/Oktoberfest beer, also will be available on draft and for purchase in to-go six-packs.
And no Oktoberfest is complete without authentic German fare. Heaps! will be serving savory German meat pies made from fresh, organic and local farm-to-table ingredients; Hot Dog Pete’s will be preparing charcoal-grilled hot dogs and German brats loaded with toppings; Yom Ice Cream will dish out premium autumnal custard ice cream options and Eventide will have build-your-own pretzel necklaces, a beerfest staple, for sale.
Also, three bands – Rick & Dave Band, The Before Times and Yes Ma'am – will perform throughout the day.
To allow for proper social distancing, Eventide’s Oktoberfest will be held in its parking lot and will offer tickets in one of two time slots (noon to 4 p.m. or 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.). Each group will be given a color-coded wristband to ensure capacity for each slot is not exceeded.
Tickets are $15 for general admission (includes two drink tickets and a pretzel necklace), $35 for supporter admission (includes two drink tickets, a pretzel necklace and commemorative Eventide T-shirt), $55 for true fan admission (includes two drink tickets, a pretzel necklace, an Eventide-branded glass and a to-go six-pack of Eventide Festbier) and $85 for VIP admission (includes unlimited draft beer, all-day admission, a pretzel necklace, a commemorative Eventide T-shirt, an Eventide Oktoberfest beer stein, one food vendor voucher and a to-go six-pack of Eventide Festbier).
For more information on the event, or to purchase tickets, visit eventideoktoberfest2020.eventbrite.com. For more information on Eventide Brewing, visit eventidebrewing.com.
