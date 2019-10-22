The Rotary Club of Sandy Springs has scheduled its second Oktoberfest for Oct. 26 from noon to 5:30 p.m. at Heritage Park, 6110 Blue Stone Road in Sandy Springs.
This family event will have live music, food, drinks, a bratwurst-eating contest and much more. Proceeds will benefit the charitable projects of the Rotary Club, including the Sandy Springs Education Force STEAM program and Shepherd Center in Buckhead.
“We had 200 people last year, our first year for the festival, and we did not charge admission then and raised about $13,000," John Neill, the club’s president-elect, said. "Our goal this year is to raise $15,000 to $20,000."
The funds will go to a number of charities the club supports, including activities for schoolchildren, seniors and public safety personnel plus contributions to the club's foundation.
In addition, monies will also be donated to the American Legion Post 140, which helps veterans treated for injuries at Shepherd get to and from their appointments there.
From an entertainment standpoint, there will be two bands performing at Oktoberfest: Old School and Bavarian Express. Other events include a wiener dog race, the Dachshund Dash, plus children’s activities.
General admission adult tickets are $10 if ordered online in advance or $15 at the gate the day of the event. Adult special admission tickets are $25 in advance and include a 14-ounce souvenir stein, one beer and one pretzel.
VIP admission tickets, which are limited and for adults only, are $100 and include a private covered veranda with tables and chairs, a souvenir stein, all beverages and food and indoor restrooms. Tickets for children 10 and older are $5 online in advance and $7 at the gate. Children under 10 are admitted free. Designated driver tickets are $6 and will include a no-alcohol wrist band.
Also, attendees can purchase food tokens for $4 each at the event. Tickets not refundable, but are transferable and subject to applicable fees and taxes. The event will be held be held rain or shine.
Free parking is available in nearby lots on Blue Stone Road and Sandy Springs Place as well as at the City Springs parking deck, where the first two hours are free. Chairs and tables will be provided but smoking is permitted only in a designated area outside park gates.
Due to limited space, event organizers are asking attendees not to bring large strollers. In addition, dogs on a leash are allowed but owners are responsible for cleaning up after their animals.
Volunteers are needed for event day tasks and will receive free admission and one beer ticket. Sponsorships are still available.
For more information, visit www.sandyspringsoktoberfest.com. To purchase tickets, visit www.bigtickets.com/e/sandyspringsrotary/Sandy-Springs-Oktoberfest/. For sponsorship or volunteer information, email Neill at Neilljneill559@yahoo.com.
