Milton residents, ghouls and goblins are invited to the Broadwell Pavilion for Milton's annual Carvin' in Crabapple on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 2 to 5 p.m.
The free event is BYOP (Bring Your Own Pumpkin) and open to all ages. Milton will supply carving kits and paint to create spooky or funny jack o'lanterns for Halloween, and there will be pumpkin bowling, storytelling, and more!
New this year during the event, there will be a Witches Ride to benefit the American Cancer Society. The Halloween-themed ride will begin at 2:15 p.m., and will take place along the same route as the Independence Day Walking Parade. Participants can decorate their bike, stroller, or wagon and join in the fun to support a great cause.
