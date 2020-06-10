With 76.43% of the state's precincts reporting, Georgians seem to have said "yes" to all but one statewide referenda question — the Republican ballot's question No. 2 — in the June 9 primary election.
On the Democratic ballot, there were six questions.
First, 90.11% of voters said yes when asked, “Should Georgians work to stop climate change and listen to the scientific community, which recommends immediate action to combat this serious threat to our planet?”
Second, 96.37% of voters answered yes when asked, “Should Georgia enact basic standards to protect our environment from wasteful plastic items that pollute our state?”
Third, 95.00% of voters said yes when asked, “Should every eligible Georgian be allowed to register to vote on Election Day to make sure everyone can exercise their right to vote?”
Fourth, 86.00% of voters answered yes when asked, “Should Georgia take partisanship out of the redistricting process and have an independent commission draw district lines instead of politicians?”
Fifth, 82.75% of voters said yes when asked, “Should our criminal justice system end the discriminatory cash bail system that allows the wealthy to buy their way out of jail while disadvantaging lower-income Georgians?”
Finally, 93.55% of voters answered yes on question No. 6 when asked, “Should every Georgian that has served their sentence for a crime they committed be allowed to have their voting rights restored?”
On the Republican ballot, there were only three referenda.
First, 73.52% of voters said yes when asked, “Should Georgia lawmakers expand educational options by allowing a student’s state education dollars to follow to the school that best fits their needs, whether that is public, private, magnet, charter, virtual or homeschool?”
Second, 53.77% of voters said no when asked, “Should voting in the Republican primary be limited to voters who have registered as Republicans?”
Third, 65.42% of voters said yes when asked, “Should candidates for board of education be required to declare their political party?”
Voters who chose a nonpartisan ballot could not vote for any of the aforementioned referenda.
Check back with the Neighbor for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.