The Georgia Hospital Association has the state on its mind.
To honor the state’s hospitals’ front-line workers fighting COVID-19, the organization has released a video featuring hospital employees singing Ray Charles’ hit “Georgia On My Mind.” The association hopes the video will help unify the state’s health systems in their efforts to fend off the virus.
“Our state’s healthcare workers are always ‘on our minds,’ but especially as they fight to defeat COVID-19,” Earl Rogers, the association’s president and CEO, said in a news release. “Georgia depends on its hospitals and caregivers now more than ever, and we’re proud to honor the hard-working women and men on the front lines.
“We’d also like to thank the public for taking personal responsibility to maintain social distance during this time, as these efforts have greatly helped ease the burden on our hospitals. As a result, hospitals are safer than ever and prepared to treat all patients, including those who have postponed needed procedures.”
The two-and-a-half-minute video compilation includes singers from nine hospitals around the state:
Cartersville Medical Center, South Georgia Medical Center, Redmond Regional Medical Center, Emory University Hospital, Southeast Georgia Health System, Navicent Health, Shepherd Center, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Eastside Medical Center.
To view the video, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=jOu7fzj0AiA.
