The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is giving drivers a break during the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend to reduce traffic congestion as individuals and families plan to travel for the holiday.
The state agency is suspending all construction-related lane closures on heavily used interstate highways and state routes from Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. to Nov. 30 at 5 a.m. Similar measures will be in place for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
“In order to provide a safer and less congested roadway, we are limiting construction-related lane closures,” GDOT State Construction Engineer John D. Hancock said in a news release. “Although traffic volumes were down earlier this year due to COVID-19, unfortunately, fatalities on our roadways have been up. I urge drivers to watch your speed, put down your cell phones, be alert and make sure you and your passengers buckle-up. Let’s make this a happy Thanksgiving for all.”
Though the road closures will be put on hold, the department reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work near highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place. Also, incident management or emergency, maintenance-related lane closures may be needed at any time on any route.
For up-to-date information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org before heading out. 511 is a free service that provides real-time statewide information on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, including traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures and delays due to inclement weather 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Callers can also transfer to operators to request HERO assistance in metro Atlanta or CHAMP service on highways in other regions of the state.
