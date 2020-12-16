Individuals driving on highways through metro Atlanta and other parts of the state will get a holiday gift from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) during the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s days.
GDOT announced it will suspend construction-related lane closures on heavily traveled interstate highways and state routes near major shopping areas and tourist locations from Dec. 23 at 5 a.m. to Dec. 27 at 10 p.m. and from Dec. 31 at 5 a.m. to Jan. 2 at 5 a.m. The statewide lane openings are expected to reduce traffic congestion during the holidays.
“Although traffic volumes were down earlier this year due to COVID-19, unfortunately, fatalities on our roadways have been up,” GDOT State Construction Engineer John D. Hancock said in a news release. “I urge drivers traveling this season to watch your speed, put down your cell phones, be alert and make sure you and your passengers buckle up. Let’s make sure everyone has a happy holiday.”
While lane closures will be suspended, the state encourages travelers to exercise caution as work zone crews may still be in close proximity to highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place. Also, incident management or emergency, maintenance-related lane closures could be needed at any time on any route.
GDOT asks Georgians to avoid drinking and driving by designating a sober driver in advance or using a ride-share or taxi service. Motorists are also reminded to drive defensively, exercise extra caution and prepare for slick, icy roads in inclement weather when temperatures drop below freezing.
For updates on travel conditions on the state’s interstates and highways, call 511, visit www.511ga.org or use the 511 mobile app.
