May 4—NORTHWEST FLORIDA — Steve Baldock doesn't exterminate nuisance honey bees; he rescues them. And honey bees are in season. As the bees swarm this spring and find new homes, his company, Steve's Beez LLC, seeks to remove them and relocate them to Baldock's hives. It's important to save honey bees instead of killing them because they are important pollinators — especially in the South — ...