If you’re driving along Interstate 285 in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody over the next few weeks, be prepared for some delays or plan to take an alternate route as the state conducts some controlled rock blasting nearby.
The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced its construction partners will, starting Feb. 24, pace traffic on I-285 eastbound and westbound from the Perimeter Center Parkway overpass to Ashford Dunwoody Road and stop traffic on Perimeter Center Parkway for the rock blasting.
The blasting is being done as part of GDOT’s I-285/Georgia 400 interchange improvement project, and will take place for about three weeks on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1:30 to 2 p.m.
It is needed to allow contractors to begin building a collector-distributor lane there.
Traffic pacing will occur at the following locations:
♦ 285 eastbound at Roswell Road
♦ 285 westbound at Chamblee Dunwoody Road
♦ 400 northbound at I-285 eastbound ramp
♦ 400 southbound at I-285 eastbound ramp
Traffic will be stopped at the locations below:
♦ Perimeter Center Parkway from Lake Hearn Drive to Hammond Drive
For more information, visit www.dot.ga.gov.
