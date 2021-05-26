With 1.1 million Georgians expected to be traveling by automobile during the Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is giving motorists a break by suspending all construction-related lane closures on interstates and major state routes.
The lanes will be open from May 28 at noon to June 1 at 5 a.m., but drivers should be aware that crews may still be working nearby, GDOT stated in a news release.
As usual, Memorial Day weekend is considered to be one of the state's heaviest travel times, and AAA predicts there will be 400,000 more Georgians traveling by car this year compared to 2020. Traffic deaths are up, and GDOT continues to urge all drivers to buckle up, stay off their mobile devices and drive alert.
“These simple changes in driving behavior can prevent crashes and improve safety on the roadways,” GDOT stated in the release.
The organization recommends drivers use the state’s rest areas while traveling. Motorists needing HERO assistance in metro Atlanta or CHAMP service on highways in other regions should call 511 to reach the Traffic Management Center, GDOT's primary center for incident management.
Operators provide real-time statewide information on Georgia's interstates and state routes, including traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures and delays due to inclement weather. Callers can transfer to operators to request assistance or report incidents 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
For more information, visit www.511ga.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.